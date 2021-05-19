‘Hills’ Star Whitney Port Reveals 8 Simple Skincare Tips, “Take Notes!”

Reality TV star Whitney Port is returning for Season 2 of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, which premieres on Wednesday, May 19. When not filming The Hills, the gorgeous blonde maintains that camera-ready flawless face with a “most basic” skincare routine.

With the close-up selfie above (she’s wearing Free People pajamas), Whitney posted her 8 “Great Simple” Skincare Tips below. More than one fan replied: “taking notes.”



*Exfoliate your face 2 to 3 times a week

*Use a hyaluronic.

*Use a vitamin C.

*Wash your face every night before bed – don’t use a wipe or toner to wash. Use a toner AFTER you wash. Note: Whitney is a fan of Glow Recipe’s TONER.

*Wash for 60 seconds or as long as you can stand it. Really get into your nose area. But gently.

*Serums first. Whitney uses BIOEFFECT EGF Serum.

*Sunscreen last. She likes Versed Guards Up SPF 35.

*Mist for a glow. Check out Tatcha’s dewy mist.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.