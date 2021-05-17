Hilary Swank Stuns With Long Blond Hair, “I Immediately Said Yes!”

Two-time Oscar Award-winning actress Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby) is teasing her millions of fans on Instagram with her new look. When she posted the photo below, she thanked her stylist for her new hair cut. She wrote that the hair styling was “left over from a fun photoshoot I did yesterday with my” and teased “more to come on all!”

Her fans including celebrity friends singer Jewel and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hagitay replied: “Beauty!” Hilary’s hairstylist Kristen Shaw of Los Angeles shared the “before” photo below.

Get ready to see more of Hilary: she’s starring in the biopic Speed Girl, based on the life of Janet Guthrie, a pilot turned racecar driver who smashed barriers in the 1970s to become the first woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500.

Swank, who is co-producing Speed Girl, said: “When I was approached with Janet Guthrie’s story by the great team at Balcony 9, I immediately said yes. I can’t wait to bring her inspiring life to the screen.”