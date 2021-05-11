Harley Quinn Smith Flaunts Snatched Waist In Goddess Belt, “Wonder Woman Vibes”

In the Cruel Summer episode “As the Carney Gods Intended,” Jeanette and Kate cross paths at the Skylin High takeover of the County Fair, “where one is desperate to prove herself, and the other to lose herself.”

When not filming Cruel Summer, actress Harley Quinn Smith who plays Mallory (and is the daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith) is promoting the show and looking like a “goddess” while doing it.

When she posted the photos above, wearing a giant golden corset belt that cinches her waist, she captioned it: “We call this look galactic pirate.” Many fans replied to say she looks like a “goddess” and that she’s giving “Wonder Woman” vibes. One went so far to say: “We need you as a comic book character!”

Cruel Summer airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on Freeform.