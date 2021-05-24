Hailey Bieber’s Sister Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Hot Pink Bikini, “45 Pounds To Go”

Actor Stephen Baldwin is the father of two gorgeous daughters: Hailey Baldwin, who married pop idol Justin Bieber, and Alaia Baldwin, who is also a model. When new mom Alaia (she’s married to Andrew Aronow) shared the cute hot pink bikini pic below, after having her first born in August 2020, she used the hashtag #mombod.

Alaia is recording and sharing her postpartum journey on Instagram. With the bikini pic she wrote: “20 pounds down, 45 more to go…” As her friend Sailor Brinkley Cook (daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley) wrote: “Your mom bod is gorgeous and you’re hot.”

Alaia also spends time with cousin Ireland Baldwin (daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger), as seen in the literal babysitting photo below.