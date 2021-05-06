‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Sarah Drew Flaunts A LOT Leg In Red Velvet Mary Jane Stilettos

In the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Look Up Child,” Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path. He also stops by Dr. April Kepner’s (Sarah Drew) and the two exes have a heart-to-heart.

When not filming Grey’s Anatomy, Sarah is promoting her other projects including the new crime drama Cruel Summer with Olivia Holt. For the premiere, Sarah wore a stunning pair of red velvet Mary Jane stilettos. Her good friend, actress Joy Lenz approves!

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm.