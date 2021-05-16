‘Good Witch’ Star Kat Barrell Flaunts Curves In Tight Jeans, Cowboy Boots, “Merriwick Magic”

On the Season 7 premiere episode of Good Witch, “The Party,” while Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Sam’s (James Denton) much overdue date doesn’t go as planned and they end up stranded on an island, Joy (Kat Barrell) dreams about her parents in Merriwick.

When not filming Good Witch actress Kat Barrell is promoting the new season with her co-stars Catherine Bell and Sarah Power as seen in the stunning photo shoot above — swipe to watch the video, that’s where you can see Kat flaunting her curves in a pair of tight blue jeans and snakeskin cowboy boots.

As one fan wrote to Kat: “Lovely photos. Killing in those cowboy boots!” Kat tagged the photos #Merriwick Magic. Indeed!

Good Witch airs Sundays at 9 pm on Hallmark Channel.