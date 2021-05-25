‘Game of Talents’ Performer Emmaline Rocks Big Beret Over Long Blond Tresses

On the Season 1 finale episode of Game of Talents, “Animals Flip, Bellies Flop, and Knives Fly,” two new teams of contestants are put to the test as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing — and sometimes bizarre — hidden talents of the show’s mystery performers.

Host Wayne Brady will welcome the performers on stage including a young woman named Emmaline, who wears a big beret over her long blond tresses. Any guesses on her talent? Last episode, Kathrin threw most people off before the big reveal — she’s a yodeler! See below.

Game of Talents airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on FOX.