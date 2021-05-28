Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Evangeline Lilly Looks Fit In Beach Bikini, 9-Minute “Wasp Workout”

by in Culture | May 28, 2021

Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly, (cropped) photo:Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Some of Hollywood’s finest actors are filming the forthcoming Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Evangeline Lilly. Evangeline is reprising her role(s) as Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Any Ant-Man fan will tell you: it’s a physical role!

When Evangeline recently shared the 9-minute video above — that’s her doing stretches in a bikini on the beach — she explained that she needs to “rebuild my strength in order to be able to bring the Wasp back to life again.

She’s using Eric Goodman’s Foundation Training postural exercises.

Simple Share Buttons