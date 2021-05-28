Evangeline Lilly Looks Fit In Beach Bikini, 9-Minute “Wasp Workout”

Some of Hollywood’s finest actors are filming the forthcoming Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Evangeline Lilly. Evangeline is reprising her role(s) as Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Any Ant-Man fan will tell you: it’s a physical role!

When Evangeline recently shared the 9-minute video above — that’s her doing stretches in a bikini on the beach — she explained that she needs to “rebuild my strength in order to be able to bring the Wasp back to life again.”

She’s using Eric Goodman’s Foundation Training postural exercises.