Eva Longoria Flaunts Fire Engine Red Bikini 20 Years Later — “Hot DAYUM”

by in Culture | May 10, 2021

GRAND HOTEL - "Curveball" - Danny discovers a new piece of information in Sky's disappearance, Alicia and Gigi disagree on how to best run the hotel, and Gigi gives her a glimpse into her mother's past, on a new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JULY 1 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) EVA LONGORIA

Eva Longoria on Grand Hotel (ABC/Richard Cartwright)

When not promoting her latest Hollywood project, actress/director Eva Longoria Baston (Desperate Housewives, Grand Hotel) spends time with her family and sometimes in a bikini. When the 46-year-old mom flaunted the “fire engine red” bikini pic below, she captioned it: “Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color” and added the hashtag DesperateHousewives.

Many of Eva’s fans replied with comments like “Hot DAYUM” and celebrity friends including Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union dropped fire emojis.

Eva looks amazing in one-piece swimsuits, too, as seen in the gorgeous white hot pic above. As her best friend Victoria Beckham wrote: “Wow! U look incredible!! 

