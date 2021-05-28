Elle Fanning Is Absolutely Stunning In Tight Corset Dress, “Breathless”

Hollywood movie star Elle Fanning is known for her roles in films including Maleficent with Angelina Jolie, I Am Sam with Sean Penn, Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled and Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York, among others.

The 23-year-old actress is currently promoting her latest project: the satirical comedic drama on Hulu — The Great (she stars as Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia).

In the stunning photo above, Elle is wearing a corset dress designed by the famous costume designer Vivienne Westwood, which is inspired by Catherine the Great’s love of pearls! Elle writes: “And we all know no one does a corset like Westwood!!”

Elle’s famous friends chimed in with compliments: Tan France replied: “literally gasped!“, Lena Headey replied: “Can’t BREATHE you’re so beautiful” and Vanessa Hudgins replied: “STUNNNNED.”