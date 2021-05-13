Eddie Murphy’s Smoking Hot Daughter Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, “Big Mood”

Hollywood movie star Eddie Murphy (Coming to America, Dreamgirls, The Nutty Professor) is the father of ten children including 31-year-old artist Bria Murphy. (Bria’s mother is Eddie’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy).

Bria is the co-founder of ArtUs Gallery in Los Angeles. When not painting in her studio, Bria sometimes dons a tiny string bikini as seen in the photo series below. She captioned them: “Watching last night’s fights like…”

Bria captioned the literally “smoking” hot lingerie pic below “Big Mood 2021.”

Bria captioned the close-up pic below, “I’m not much of a talker.”

Get ready to see more of Eddie Murphy: it was recently announced that he's reprising his role as Axel Foley for Beverly Hills Cop 4.