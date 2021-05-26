Dolph Lundgren’s Fiancée, 25, Flaunts Curves In Tiny String Bikini, “Pinch Me”

Hollywood movie star Dolph Lundgren, who is best known for his role as Drago in Rocky IV and as Gunnar in The Expendables both with Sylvester Stallone, is engaged. The 66-year-old Swede proposed to young Norwegian-born personal trainer Emma Krokdal in Stockholm in June 2020. See photos below — make sure to swipe to see the pink engagement ring. Emma captioned the series: “Pinch me.”

As seen in the stunning photos below, Emma looks great in a string bikini too. Norwegian media outlet Dagbladet reports that Dolph met Emma, who is 25, at a West Hollywood gym.

This will be Dolph's second marriage. He was married to Anette Qviberg from 1994 to 2011. She is the mother of his two gorgeous daughters Ida, 25, and Greta, 19.

Emma shared “before and after” workout photos below. The photos on the left were taken 5 or 6 years ago when she was “in the wrong mindset.”

Get ready to see more of Dolph: he’s directing and starring in at least three upcoming movies which he also co-wrote. Castle Falls and Malevolence are both expected to be released in 2022.