Diane Kruger Flaunts Arm Muscles In Knotted Crop Top, “You Look Insane!”

German-born actress Diane Kruger is known for her roles in films including Inglourious Basterds (Bridget von Hammersmark), the National Treasure franchise (Abigail Chase), Troy (Helen), and most recently the TV movie The Kellyanne Conway Story (as Conway), among others.

When not on a movie set, Diane is living the “Cali lifestyle” as seen in the photo above. When fellow actress Kate Bosworth (Blue Crush) saw the photo of Diane flexing her muscular arms in that knotted white crop top and with a playful wink, Kate replied: “you look insane!” with a fire emoji.

Another fan chimed in and wrote: “Muscles gotta be strong to keep Norman in line.” That’s a reference to boyfriend, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. See cute couple photo above.

Get ready to see more of Diane: she is starring in the upcoming spy thriller The 355 with Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Bingbing Fan, among others.