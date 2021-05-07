‘Deceived by My Mother-in-Law’ Star Flaunts Tiny String Bikini Pics, “Okay Kendall Jenner!”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Deceived by My Mother-in-Law is Kristin (Allison McAtee). After recovering from a traumatic attack by a stalker, Kristin falls for and marries a handsome man named James (Rib Hillis). Everything is great until James announces that his mother, Maggie (Dey Young), is moving in. Turns out Kristen’s new family isn’t who they say they are and they’re out to rob Kristin.

The character of Mara is portrayed by 21-year-old actress Katie Kelly.

When not on a TV or movie set, Katie is often in a string bikini as seen in the amazing photos above and below. When she shared the series above, fellow Instagram model Kiera replied: “okay Kendall Jenner.”

Deceived by My Mother-in-Law premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, May 7 at 8 pm.