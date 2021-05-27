‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Chrishell Stause Chops Off Hair, “Khloe Kardashian Vibes”

Actress Chrishell Stause is best known for her roles as Jordan Ridgeway on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (for which she was just nominated for an Emmy Award in 2020), as Zoey on Youthful Daze, and Amanda on All My Children, among others.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Chrishell shared the photo above of her “new look.” Since the beginning of her TV career, Chrishell has flaunting gorgeous long blonde locks. Now she’s sporting a stunning, sharp asymmetrical bob. More than one fan wrote: “Khloe Kardashian vibes!”

That neon pink one-shoulder dress is by NOOKIE.

Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-stars like her new look too! See photos above. And watch Chrishell as (long-haired) Jordan on Days, below!