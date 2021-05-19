Danica McKellar Rocks Cute Bangs, BFF Jonathan Bennett Says “Never!”

Former Wonder Years child star Danica McKellar has become a popular leading lady on Hallmark Channel and Lifetime TV movies. So it’s no surprise that the gorgeous and talented actress has landed a new project. While Danica says she can’t talk about the new project yet, she announced that she’ll get a new wardrobe for the new gig.

When she tried on bang hair extensions in the video below, many of her fans and famous friends including Melissa Joan Hart and Lesley Ann Warren “Love the bangs.” And many are encouraging her to get bangs.

One fan wrote: “You are absolutely gorgeous either way but I’m liking the bangs for a change!!” and another wrote “You have the face for it.”

One famous friend went against the “youthful” bangs tide: Danica’s best friend and occasional Lifetime movie co-star Jonathan Bennett (see below) who was adamant with his reply: “No bangs ever.”

But let’s face it, Jonathan, Danica looks great with and without bangs!