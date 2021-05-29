Dakota Fanning “Being a Freak” with Sister In Bathtub, “Unapologetic and Wild”

When Hollywood actor Elle Fanning turned 23, her older sister Dakota Fanning, 27, wished her a happy birthday and shared the photos series below. Both dressed in black gowns, the two blondes are playing around a large bath tub with gold fixtures and a statue of a nude goddess. See below.

Dakota wrote to Elle directly: “There is no one I love being a freak with more than my sister. She can out freak even the freakiest of freaks. (SWIPE for proof) She is unapologetic and wild.” Elle replied: “I love you freaky deaky more than anyone!”

Elle Fanning currently stars in the hulu series The Great as Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. Dakota Fanning will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film The First Lady as Betty Ford’s daughter Susan.