Cindy Crawford Drops Sexy Intimate Wedding Photo In Little White Dress, “Magical”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford married entertainment entrepreneur Rande Gerber on May 29, 1998. For their 23rd wedding anniversary, Cindy shared the intimate and ultra sexy black-and-white photo below. Awww! She wrote to Rande: “This night 23 years ago was magical…and you’re still the one! Happy anniversary! I love you.”

Yes, she’s wearing a stunning white and backless spaghetti strap cami dress!

Cindy tagged the photographer Arthur Elgort, who also shared the full-color wedding of the beautiful barefoot couple below from that magical day on Paradise Island.