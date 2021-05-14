Christina Ricci Stuns In Tiny Corset Dress, “Raw, Old and Powerful Look”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood actress Christina Ricci (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Ice Storm, Monster, Pecker) is often modeling. When she shared the photos below, of her in a tiny black leather corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana (from their Fall/Winter 2021 Collection), one fan replied that the photos have “that raw, old and powerful look.”

Christina is also modeling the Dolce & Gabbana Red Quilted Velvet Medium Devotion Chain Shoulder Bag.

Celeb stylist Mark Hampton who did Christina’s hair (curtain bangs included!) for the photos shoot wrote “mindblowing.”

Get ready to see more of Christina: she’s filming Showtime’s new psychological horror series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis.