Christie Brinkley’s 5’9″ Daughter Flaunts ‘Sports Illustrated’ Hot Pink String Bikini, “Have Fun with It”

by in Culture | May 22, 2021

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2019 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SAILOR BRINKLEY-COOK

Sailor Brinkley-Cook on DANCING WITH THE STARS (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is the proud mother of daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, who is following in her mother’s footsteps as a professional model. Sailor literally stepped in for her mother when she hurt herself on Dancing with the Stars, Season 28.

When the 22-year-old stunning blond recently shared the hot pink string bikini pics below, she captioned it “TGIF.”

More than one fan wanted to know where the two-piece swimsuit is from: Sailor (who’s represented by IMG Models) says it’s from the Sports Illustration collection. Note: Sailor was featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as a rookie.

When Sailor shared the hot pink bikini pics above, she captioned it: “Just a bunch of souls existing on a floating rock in space, have fun with it.”

