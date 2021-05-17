Chloe Bailey Wows In Sheer Black Catsuit, Jaden Smith Says “She’s Dangerous”

When not performing or making music with her sister Halle Bailey as the R&B singing duo Chloe x Halle, Chloe Bailey is often in front of a camera. But when the 22-year-old Atlanta native posted the stunning photos below, of her in a sheer black catsuit, her millions of fans went wild. Chloe captioned the series “Handle with care.”

When Chloe modeled the tight cut-out black bandage bodycon dress below she captioned it: “she’s dangerous.” Celebrity friend Jaden Smith (Will Smith’s son) replied: “she really is.”

Get ready to see more of Chloe as an actress: she has a role in the upcoming horror thriller film The Georgetown Project starring Oscar Award-winning actor Russell Crowe.