China McClain Does Disney ‘Moana’ Experiment, “It’s a 100% Match”

Former child star China McClain is known for her roles on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (Jazmine Payne), Disney’s A.N.T. Farm (Chyna Parks), and Disney’s Descendants (Uma), among others. Now 29, the Black Lightning actress tells her millions of fans on social media that ever since the Disney character Moana was released (in 2016), people tell her she looks like the animated character. Even her sister Lauryn says “china yes.”

On TikTok, China “did an experiment” by posing next to a still photo of Moana, with her long hair down and wearing a colorful strapless top. Based on her reaction at the end of the video, China doesn’t see it but her fans do. “u definitely look like her” and “It’s a 100% match” wrote another.