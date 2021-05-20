Cheyenne Jackson Is Insanely “Jacked” in ‘Borderlands’ Movie with Kevin Hart

Cheyenne Jackson is known for his diverse roles on American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Glee. The handsome 6’3″ actor is currently in Budapest, Hungary where he’s filming the movie Borderlands (based on the video game) starring Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others. He plays weapons manufacturer Jakobs.

Cheyenne’s fans are going wild for his new “gorgeous look” — he’s sporting a dark beard and, well, more muscles! One fan wrote: Looking jacked up buddy!! Others are comparing him to Greek gods including god of thunder Thor and god of the sea King Triton.

While filming Borderlands, Kevin Hart posed with another co-star, Olivier Richters aka the Dutch Giant, deemed by Guinness World Records as the tallest actor and bodybuilder in the world.

The 7’2″ star says he eats 6000-7000kcal & 400gr protein a day, and is being trained by Daniel Arris, who trained the new Batman (2022) starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.