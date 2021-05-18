Cheryl Burke Stuns In “Old Boyfriend” Dress With Plunging Neckline, “Great Look!”

When Dancing with the Stars professional dancer (and two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner) Cheryl Burke isn’t performing a ballroom dance on stage, she’s often working as a TV host.

When she recently hosted the World Choreography Awards, the 37-year-old from San Francisco donned a dark blue metallic jersey gown by designer Zhivago. It’s called the “Old Boyfriends Gown“ (see above and below). Check out that plunging neckline and thigh-high slit!

As one fan wrote: “I’m lost for words of how beautiful you look . Looking stunning and gorgeous as usual.” Another replied: “Great look!” And another couldn’t choose just one or two adverbs: “Absolutely Breathtakingly Unbelievable Undeniable Unimaginable Unstoppable Unforgettable Unquestionably Undoubtedly flawlessly Stunningly Perfection.”

In 2019, Cheryl gave up the single life and married former child actor Matthew Lawrence (Mrs. Doubtfire).