Cheryl Burke Stuns In “Old Boyfriend” Dress With Plunging Neckline, “Great Look!”

by in Culture, Dancing With The Stars | May 18, 2021

DANCING WITH THE STARS Ð With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Justin Stephens) CHERYL BURKE

Cheryl Burke on DANCING WITH THE STARS (ABC/Justin Stephens)

When Dancing with the Stars professional dancer (and two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner) Cheryl Burke isn’t performing a ballroom dance on stage, she’s often working as a TV host.

When she recently hosted the World Choreography Awards, the 37-year-old from San Francisco donned a dark blue metallic jersey gown by designer Zhivago. It’s called the “Old Boyfriends Gown (see above and below). Check out that plunging neckline and thigh-high slit!

As one fan wrote: “I’m lost for words of how beautiful you look . Looking stunning and gorgeous as usual.” Another replied: “Great look!” And another couldn’t choose just one or two adverbs: “Absolutely Breathtakingly Unbelievable Undeniable Unimaginable Unstoppable Unforgettable Unquestionably Undoubtedly flawlessly Stunningly Perfection.”

In 2019, Cheryl gave up the single life and married former child actor Matthew Lawrence (Mrs. Doubtfire).

