Charlize Theron Rocks Wild Red Hair For ‘School for Good and Evil’ — “Ain’t No Rest For the Evil”

Oscar Award-winning actress Charlize Theron (Monster) just shared two photos of her in costume for the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil (based on the popular book series).

Yes, that’s Charlize below with the wicked red flamed hair as Lady Lesso. When actor Michael B Jordan saw it, he dropped two fire emojis. Charlize captioned it: “Ain’t no rest for the evil.”

When the photo below was shared (that’s Kerry Washington on the far left, Paul Feig center), Netflix replied: “Obsessed with my new teachers.”