Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Big Blond Hair In Blue Bikini Bottoms, “All Body Types”

When not filming a Hallmark Channel TV movie, actress Candace Cameron Bure is busying promoting her new QVC clothing line, Candace Cameron Bure Clothing. Of course the gorgeous blond looks terrific in all the pieces, especially that oversized sweater with belted blue bikini bottoms look — see below. Her fans are in awe of her “perfect hair flip!”

But Candace knows who her audience is and doesn’t just show photos of her in size 2 ensembles. Swipe series below. Note: Alas, the blue bikini bottoms are not in her collection!

Candace’s fans are thankful. One wrote: “Love seeing the size inclusiveness!!” and another wrote: “Thank you for showing on all body types!!!! I’m self conscious about my lower half and seeing it on a similar shaped model has me running to buy these!”

Candace also models bikinis for other designers (see above).