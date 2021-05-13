Brie Larson Wows In Vintage White Lace Corset and Levi’s, “The Modern Bridgerton”

When not on a TV or movie set, Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larson (Room) is often in front of a camera. When she shared the gorgeous photos below — wearing a vintage embroidered white lace corset with a pair of Levi’s high-waist loose jeans — she captioned it: “The Modern Bridgerton.” She’s referring to Bridgerton, the popular Netflix series about London’s high society during the Regency era (1800s) in London, England.

Brie’s fans”love the look.” She tags fashion label Ganni and Levi’s and the vintage clothing boutique Sororite.

Get ready to see more of Brie: she’s currently filming The Marvels (scheduled to hit theaters in 2022) and she’s set to star in the upcoming series Lessons in Chemistry.