‘Blindspotting’ Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Flaunts Curves In Bikini, “Love the Skin You’re In”

Jasmine Cephas Jones is best known for her stage roles in the Broadway smash hit Hamilton (Peggy Schuyler, Maria Reynolds), and for being the daughter of actor Ron Cephas Jones (most recently William on This Is Us). They are the first ever father-and-daughter to win Emmy Awards.

When not promoting her new project, the TV series Blindspotting, based on the film of the same title starring her Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs, Jazzy is flaunting her gorgeous curves in bikinis as seen in the photos above and below. She captioned the bikini boat pics above, “Love the skin you’re in.”

Check out the trailer for Starz’s Blindspotting, below.

Blindspotting premieres on Starz on Sunday, June 13, 2021.