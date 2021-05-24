Billy Joel Really Likes Kate Beckinsale’s Sexy ‘Uptown Girl’ Dance, “Guilty Party”

Rock n Roll singer, songwriter, composer and pianist Billy Joel aka the Piano Man just turned 72 years old. And yes, he’s active on social media. When Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale recorded herself dancing to Billy’s iconic song “Uptown Girl” (the music video featured his then wife, supermodel Christie Brinkley) — in a sexy white Nike sports bra, loose Free City sweatpants and dino stompers — Billy Joel reposted it and added the caption: “Kate’s got the moves.”

Get ready to see more of Kate: she’s currently filming the upcoming CBS series Guilty Party. She was wearing that “Uptown Girl” white ensemble on the set — see photo below.

On ‘Guilty Party,’ plays Beth Baker, a “discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit.”