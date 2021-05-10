Bailee Madison Flaunts 6-Inch Swim Shorts, “Getting Prettier Every Day”

Former Good Witch star Bailee Madison is busy promoting her latest project, Netflix’s A Week Away (see trailer below), and her music career (she just signed with the Jonas Brothers’ management company).

And the 21-year-old triple threat (actress, singer, dancer) finds time to please her 3 million followers on Instagram by sharing sweet photos like the garden series below. As one fan wrote: “you’re getting prettier every day.”

Bailee is wearing Nike’s Essential “6 Kick Shorts which “were designed to give you stylish extra coverage that won’t hinder your movement in the water.”

The sporty swim shorts were “crafted from a lightweight stretch blend for comfortable movement and accelerated dry time.”