Ashley Benson Bites Burger In Tiny String Bikini, “That’s Hot”

Actress, model and singer Ashley Benson is best known for her role as Hannah on the popular series Pretty Little Liars. When she posted the photo below, of her leaning in in a tiny gold string bikini while posing in front of a giant burger with a bite taken out of it, her fans went wild including her famous friend Paris Hilton who replied: “That’s hot.”

Niki Koss left a series of fire emojis and Samantha Ronson replied “Casual.” Those sunglasses by Prive Revaux who replied: “This is a WHOLE DAMN MOOD.”

Get ready to see more of Ashley: the 31-year-old blonde beauty is starring in the upcoming film The Birthday Cake with Ewan McGregor, Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer, and Lorraine Bracco, among others. The mob crime drama is scheduled for a June 2021 release.