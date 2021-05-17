Ashanti Flaunts String Bikini on Cancun Picnic Table, Jamie Foxx Reacts

When not performing on stage or making music in the studio, the talented and gorgeous singer Ashanti is often in front of a camera and sometimes in a string bikini.

When the 40-year-old superstar posted the photo below, in which she’s laying across on an outdoor dining table in Cancun, Mexico, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx replied: “Well damn” with a couple of fire emojis. Rapper Flo Rida also dropped a few fire emojis.

The coconut tree bikini pic below caught the eyes of rapper Fat Joe and Tamar Braxton who replied “yes mam.”

P.S. That silk kimono robe Ashanti is wearing is custom-made and “slathered in Swarovski crystals.”