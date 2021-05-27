Ariel Winter Stuns as Platinum Blonde In Backless Dress with 6’2″ Boyfriend

Actress Ariel Winter is best known for her role as Alex on the hit family sitcom Modern Family. Since the series ended in 2020, Ariel has been taking on new projects: she’s currently filming the thriller Don’t Log Off. And when not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented 23-year-old actress spends time with her boyfriend, 6’2″ actor Luke Benward.

When Ariel wished Luke a happy birthday on Instagram with the fun photos above, fans chimed in with birthday wishes and compliments on her long platinum blond hair and that pretty strapless backless dress.

Ariel’s TV mom actress Julie Bowen replied: “Baby girl! Is he flying you in a plane???” Ariel replied: “Yes” with a smirking emoji.