Angela Bassett Reveals A LOT Leg In Thigh-High Slit, Beyonce’s Mom Reacts, “My Fav From Oscars”

Actress Angela Bassett currently stars in the cop drama 9-1-1 as an LAPD officer. But when she’s not in her cop costume and cropped hair, the Oscar nominated actress (as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It?) can ooze with glamour.

At the 2021 Oscars, Angela wore a stunning red ball gown with a thigh-high slit. And when she sat and posed in that dress, well, you can almost hear everyone in the room catching their breath.

When Angela shared the stunning photo above, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles showed her admiration by writing: “Lady in Red” with fire emojis and added “Gorgeous” with a red heart. Oscar nominated filmmaker Ava DeVernay replied: “Magic. Damn.”

Angela made sure to thank the photographer Quil Lemons: “Thank you for making me look so beautiful! This is my fav from this Oscar Season! xoAng.”

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 pm.