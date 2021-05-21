Angela Bassett Flaunts Insanely Ripped Pecs, Arms, Traps Physique, “Strong AF”

Actress Angela Bassett is known for her roles in movies including Black Panther, Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Malcolm X, and the Tina Turner biopic that earned her an Oscar nomination, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, among many others.

When not on a movie set or filming her hit cop drama 9-1-1 on FOX, the gorgeous 62-year-old Yale graduate is raising money for the American Heart Association… and looking amazing while doing it.

When she posted the video above, promoting a fundraising event at Harlem’s famous Apollo theatre, her fans went nuts. That pink strapless sweetheart neckline really flaunts her insanely rock hard shoulders and arms muscles — biceps, delts, pecs, traps, you name the muscle and Angela’s will stare you down. As one fan wrote: “Strong AF” and as another wrote: “Damn that physique!”

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on FOX, right after its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 pm.