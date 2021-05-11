Amy Roloff Tries On White Wedding Dress with Plunging Neckline on ‘Little People, Big World’

On the new season premiere of Little People, Big World, “Let’s Rumble,” while married man and father of two Zach Roloff considers living on the family pumpkin farm and all that entails, wedding plans for his mother Amy Roloff and his future stepfather Chris get real.

In the sneak peek video above, Amy is seen at a bridal salon where she tries on a couple of stunning white gowns including one with a plunging neckline — see still from video below.

We vote for that one, Amy!

One of the dresses Amy tries on on LPBW (TLC)

Amy says she’s surprised that she’s getting married again. Her fiance Chris says, while wiping a tear from her face, “Just talking about getting married puts a tear in your eye.” Awww!

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on TLC.