Amber Heard Is “Gritty” Gorgeous In Black Corset Crop Top, Tiny Cut-Off Shorts

Hollywood movie star Amber Heard is promoting the indie movie Gully. It’s about three tough teenage boys (Charlie Plummer, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jacob Latimore) living in South Los Angeles, all of whom have survived extreme childhoods and together “wreak a hedonistic riot across the city over the course of 48 hours.” She plays Nicky’s (Plummer) mom. More than one reviewer described Gully as “gritty.” Note: In real life — Plummer is 22; Amber is 35.

Amber is helping to promote the release of Gully with the gorgeous street photos above. Check out her buff arms in that corset crop top and tiny cut-off denim shorts.

Gully will be released in select theaters on Friday, June 4 (and On Demand June 8). See trailer below.

Of course, Amber is keeping fit not just for Gully but for Aquaman 2, which is expected to be released in 2022.