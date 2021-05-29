Alicia Silverstone Wows In Pink Mini Dress, Giving Clueless “Cher Vibes”

Hollywood movie star Alicia Silverstone has starred in many films throughout her career including Batman & Robin with George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell (as Batgirl), Blast from the Past with Brendan Fraser (Eve), and The Crush (Darian), among many others but she’s best known for her role as spoiled high school student Cher in the 1999 iconic movie Clueless.

When Alicia (who’s now 44) recently posted the photos above, she realized that that pink dress she’s modeling “might give Cher vibes” to some of her fans. However, Alicia says the dress really reminds her of her “glamorous, beautiful” mother.

That embellished wool pink mini dress — with the padded shoulders, extra-long batwing sleeves, and pockets with pearl buttons — is from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2021 collection by Kate and Laura Mulleavy.