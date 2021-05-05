AJ Michalka Rocks Purple Pleather Jumpsuit on The Goldbergs with “Future Bridesmaid”

On The Goldbergs episode “Poker Night,” in order to take her mind off of her heartbreak, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) takes a trip to Los Angeles to see her best friend, Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), and they end up getting the band back together for a gig at The Roxy Theatre. AJ wears a memorable shiny purple jumpsuit.

(L-R) Hayley Orrantia, AJ Michalka on THE GOLDBERGS (ABC/Raymond Liu)

Looks like Hayley and AJ had a lot fun making this episode!

(L-R) Hayley Orrantia, AJ Michalka on THE GOLDBERGS (ABC/Raymond Liu)

Then again, it looks like they have fun no matter where they are, as seen in the behind-the-scenes dance video below. AJ reposted it to wish Hayley a happy birthday and wrote: “Happy Birthday to one of my dearest friends and future bridesmaid (cuz that’s the level of friendship here)” and apologized for the “so dumb” video and for completely taking over the video and admits “you barely got a word in.”

AJ is dating Josh Pence — see cute couple pic below.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before the new family sitcom Home Economics at 8:30 pm.