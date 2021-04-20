‘Young Rock’ Girlfriend Karen Flaunts Gorgeous String Bikini Photos

Who Is ‘Young Rock’ Girlfriend Karen? Aussie Flaunts String Bikini Pics

In the Young Rock episode ‘Hawaii, 1982,’ while Ata (Stacey Leilua) prepares for her Star Search audition, Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) takes an unorthodox approach to helping Dewey deal with some bullies. Dwayne’s high school girlfriend Karen is portrayed by Australian actress Lexie Duncan.

When not filming Young Rock, the gorgeous 21-year-old blonde spends time at the beach in Australia as seen in the amazing string bikini pics above and below. This is Lexie’s first big role on American TV.

Young Rock airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Kenan at 8:30 pm.