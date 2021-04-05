Who Voices Hummer EV SUV TV Commercial With ‘Crabwalk’?

GMC, the owner of the brand Hummer, is promoting its GMC Hummer EV as “the world’s first zero emissions, zero limits all-electric supertruck.” The pickup truck — which has a 350-mile range, and 1,000 HP — costs about twice as much as a gas-fueled pickup truck: the GMC Hummer EV starts at $80,000 and is now available (since April 3) for reserve orders. Oh, and there’s a SUV model, too.

NBA legend LeBron James who’s known for his deft “crab dribble” narrates the commercials which features the Hummer’s “Crabwalk” tire technology which enables the four-wheel steering to execute side-to-side movement (like a crab).

Retired NBA player Jalen Rose explains the “crab dribble” in the video below and the difference between that technique and traveling.

According to digital data analytics company Ace Metrix, the “breakthrough” GMC Hummer EV ad campaign is “performing above auto-industry norms in terms of attention and likeability.”