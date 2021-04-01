Who Sings That ‘Sauce’ Song In Apple’s iPhone 12 Cooking Commercial?

Apple is promoting its new and durable iPhone 12 with a hilarious TV commercial. The ad features a man alone at home, having fun in the kitchen as he tries to follow a recipe via video via his iPhone 12. The man proves that the phone can resistant water, flour, and other ingredients. And its Ceramic Shield is tougher than any smartphone glass.

Naika’s “Sauce” single

That catchy “I Am the Sauce” song is performed by Naïka. The male and female voices are heard asking and answering each other: “Who brought the sauce?” — “I got the sauce.” And “Who made the sauce?” — “I made the sauce.” And “What’s in the sauce?” — “I am the sauce.”

Naïka, the Haitian and French artist born in Miami, Florida graduated in Performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston. She toured with GRAMMY-winning artist Michael Bolton, and participated on NBC’s The Voice.