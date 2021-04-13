Who Plays M’gann M’orzz aka Miss Martian on ‘Supergirl’?

In the Supergirl episode ‘Phantom Menaces,’ while Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (Jon Cryer) battle for control of Luthor Corp, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) makes a new ally, and the character of M’gann M’orzz (aka Miss Martian) returns.

M’gann M’orzz is portrayed by actress Sharon Leal, who’s best known for her roles on Council of Dads (Michelle), The Good Doctor (Breeze), Instinct (Lt. Gooden), Grimm (Zuri), Hellcats (Vanessa), Boston Public (Marilyn), Guiding Light (Dahila), and in films including Dreamgirls (Michelle Morris) and Why Did I Get Married Too? (Dianne), among others.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on CW, right after The Flash at 8 pm.