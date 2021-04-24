Who Is Valerie In ‘My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie ‘My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend‘ is Leah (Cindy Busby). When she finds out that the nanny who framed her for abandoning her 3-year-old daughter is her ex-husband Adam’s (Lane Edwards) new girlfriend and an escaped mental patient, no one believes her. Can Leah save her daughter and convince her estranged husband that he’s dating a psychopath before it’s too late?

Valerie Dobbs is portrayed by Chelsea Reist. She’s best known for her roles on The CW’s The 100 (Harper), Benchwarmers 2 (Annie), and Narcoleap (Kelsey), among others.

My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, April 24 at 8 pm.