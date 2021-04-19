Who Is ‘Bull’ Investigator Danny James, Ex NYPD Detective?

In the Bull episode ‘Evidence to the Contrary,’ Bull (Michael Weatherly) and the TAC team worry about jury bias when Bull mounts a murder trial defense for Leo Craddick (guest star Adams Desir), a Black Lives Matter activist who is also the son of the wrongly convicted man who inspired Bull to start his trial science company. The team’s investigator, ex NYPD detective Danny James, is on the case. Danny is portrayed by Jaime Lee Kirchner.

Kirchner is also known for her roles on The Mob Doctor (Dr. Olivia Wilcox), Necessary Roughness (Vivica Stevens), and Mercy (Nurse Sonia Jimenez), among others.

Bull airs Mondays at 10 pm on CBS, right after the court drama All Rise at 9 pm.