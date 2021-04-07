Who Is Sister Sarah, Unemployed Therapist on ‘Home Economics’?

The new ABC family sitcom Home Economics is about three siblings who are “divided by mony” but “united by family.” The youngest, Connor (Jimmy Tatro) is super rich but heartbroken. His financially strapped sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) is married with two kids and just lost her job as a therapist for low income at-risk kids. Novelist brother Tom (Topher Grace, That ’70s Show) is also married with a daughter and is not looking forward to asking his baby brother for money.

Actress Caitlin McGee is best known for her roles on Bluff City Law (Sydney Strait), Grey’s Anatomy (Liz Brosniak), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Vonnie), and Shades of Blue (Andrea), among others.

Home Economics premieres on ABC on Wednesday, April 7 at 8:30 pm, right after The Goldbergs at 8 pm.