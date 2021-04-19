Who Is Olga In ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Murder Case on All Rise?

In the All Rise episode Chasing Waterfalls, Mark (Wilson Bethel) and Sam (Audrey Corsa) think their “Romeo and Juliet”-style murder case of warring families is a slam dunk until their lead witness is proven to be lying under oath to protect the real eyewitness of a relative’s murder. The character of Olga Petrovic is portrayed by Sofia Vassilieva.

Sofia is best known for her role as Patricia Arquette’s daughter Ariel Dubois on Medium. More recently, she starred on TV series including Looking for Alaska (Lara), and Black Lightning (Looker), and in films including the 2021 thriller The Little Things with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, among others. Watch trailer below.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Bull at 10 pm.