Who Is Nic’s Friend, Neurosurgeon Dr. Billie Sutton on ‘The Resident’?

On The Resident episode ‘Into the Unknown,’ while Devon presents Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) with a groundbreaking clinical trial that could help her battle with Sickle Cell Anemia, an unexpected complication throws a wrench in the romantic plans of Mina and The Raptor. Nic’s friend, neurosurgeon Dr. Billie Sutton, reappears at Chastian. Billie is portrayed by Jessica Lucas.

Jessica is also known for her roles on The Murders (Det. Kate Jameson), Gotham (Tabitha Galavan, see photo below), Gracepoint (Renee Clemons), Cult (Skye Yarrow), Friends with Benefits (Riley), and Melrose Place (Riley), among others.

Jessica is also recognized for her starring role in the 2014 Coldplay music video “True Love.” See below.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on FOX, right before Prodigal Son at 9 pm.