Who Is Mother Whitney at Boy’s Birthday Party on ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’?

In the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode ‘A Little Help From My Friends,’ the 126 make calls to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop and help rescue a boy missing from his own birthday party. Whitney is portrayed by Colleen Foy.

Colleen is best known for her role as Inara on (that other firefighter series) Station 19. Fun fact: Colleen made her big screen debut in the 2007 film There Will Be Blood as adult Mary Sunday. Get ready to see more of Colleen: she’s in the upcoming biopic Blonde in which Ana de Armas plays the lead as Marilyn Monroe).

9-1-1 Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on ABC, right after 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett at 8 pm.