Who Is Lillian on ‘Mom’?

In the Mom episode “Vinyl Flooring and a Cartoon Bear” while Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Tammy’s (Kirsten Johnston) friendship is tested when they take on a big project together (PlunkenDorf Construction), the women worry about a fracture in their tight-knit group. The character of Lillian is portrayed by Sandy Martin.

Sandy is best known for her roles in films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Momma Dixon) and Napoleon Dynamite (Grandma) and in TV series including Ray Donovan (Sandy Patrick) and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Mac’s mom), among others.

Mom airs Thursdays at 9 pm on CBS, right before B Positive at 9:30 pm.